Watch Hussain AlSaeed's interview with Ross Arnott here

The new owner of Bristol Rovers said he believes the club can make it to the Premier League.

Hussain AlSaeed purchased 55% of the club in August 2023 and says that whilst he has been busy he has enjoyed getting to work on the team.

His arrival marked the start of what has been a dramatic few months for the club both on and off the pitch.

There was an extended period of poor results which cost former manager Joey Barton his job.

There was then a month-long search for a replacement before Matt Taylor was appointed as the permanent successor on a long-term contract.

Since then the club have picked up a number of good results.

There was a fantastic win against promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers and then two last-minute wins against league leaders Portsmouth and Charlton to keep the gas in the promotion hunt.

Now, speaking to ITV News, Mr AlSaeed says that the reason he chose to invest in the club was because of the 'incredible potential' he sees in it and in the city.

"We actually first entertained the idea of investment a couple of years ago and we looked at a few clubs but what I liked about Bristol Rovers was the fans and the history of this incredible club," he said.

"We are here in the long-term really and we have big plans for this club.

"The history, it is the fans and the love that you feel when you are here. It is a good start."

Manager Matt Taylor at Exeter's match against Northampton Credit: PA

Speaking of the decision to remove Joey Barton, and replace him with the former Exeter City and Rotherham manager Matt Taylor, Mr AlSaeed said it was about progression for the future.

"Well I needed somebody with experience of the championship and a dedicated, professional individual to be in the role.

"When we laid out all the criteria Matt met them all. We truly believe he is the right choice and that is why we decided to give him a long-term contract.

"There is no pressure on him at the moment, we believe in him and he really wanted to be part of this club as well which is really important."

Hussain AlSaeed has also urged fans to be patient as they look to push for promotion from League One.

With the start of 2024 comes the opening of the transfer window leaving some fans hopeful of investment in the playing squad.

The owner though said that more work is expected to be done in the summer.

"It is very difficult to do good business in January. We are not looking for too many changes maybe only a few minor changes."

When asked about the club's ambition and aims for the future he is confident of lifting them to the top of the game.

It is an almighty task with the club currently sitting in League One two divisions beneath the Premier League.

"That is why we are here, that is our ambition. It is difficult and it is not easy we know that. We do not think it is going to happen in the next few years but that is our plan.

"It can be done, the future is bright and we are doing our best and hopefully we are all going to get there together."