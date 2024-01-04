Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the marlin attacked the rowing boat

A woman from Bristol rowing across the Atlantic had her boat attacked by an eight-foot-long spearhead fish.

Maddie Difazio-Wright and her teammates are currently competing in 'The World's Toughest Row'.

However, when they were 1,000 miles from land a marlin managed to pierce their hull three times during the challenge.

The team made emergency makeshift repairs with a champagne bottle and one of their oars so the boat wouldn't fill with water.

This is the first time an attack of this kind has been filmed in 10-year-history of the rowing race.

A spokesperson for the rowing team said they are all doing well despite the attack.