A man has been arrested after another man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Newquay.

The pedestrian was involved in a 'verbal altercation' with the driver of a grey Citroen Berlingo on East Street outside Berties Nightclub on Sunday 29 October 2023.

He was then knocked to the ground by the van and sustained serious, life-changing leg injuries.

The man, in his 20s and from Newquay, was taken to Treliske Hospital for treatment.

The van left the scene between 12.15am and 12.30am.

A man in his 20s from Newquay has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been released on bail until 2 February pending further enquiries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and urging witnesses to contact them.

It is believed that at least one bystander may have filmed the incident on their phone and officers are asking for the person to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from anyone else who may have captured the incident on their mobile phone, private CCTV, or vehicle dashcams.

You can contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting reference 50230287190.