A new concert based across two different stages will take place at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol this summer.

The 'BS3' event will take place on 22 June, with the first artists on the line-up set to be revealed next week (8-14 January).

It will be the first time the stadium is staging its own live music event, five years after it began hosting gigs put on by stars including Elton John and The Arctic Monkeys.

There will be 10 artists performing across two stages at the stadium, a couple of weeks after two concerts by Take That in early June. Bosses at Ashton Gate said they want the ‘BS3’ day of music to become an ‘iconic event in the music calendar’.

Jenny Hutchinson, venue director at Ashton Gate, said: “We have seen such a massive demand for live music in Bristol every time we announce a concert, so we are excited to betaking this new step and promoting our own multi-artist event in what is a first for Ashton Gate.

"Our team has worked hard to curate this new show for the stadium, which will see ten incredible artists perform back-to-back hits throughout the day across two stages.

“Ashton Gate has hosted world-renowned acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Elton John, Muse and Spice Girls in recent years and we have fine-tuned our concert operation, teaming up with experts in the industry to ensure we deliver a truly spectacular concert."