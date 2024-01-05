Derriford Hospital declares critical incident due to sustained pressures

Due to ‘sustained pressure’ on the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, a critical incident has been declared at Derriford Hospital.

As of 9am on Friday 5 January, a critical incident has been declared at the hospital.

According to the trust: “This is due to the sustained pressure across the hospital, with high attendances to our Emergency Department over the last three days.

“Our Emergency Department is currently very full and if you do not have an emergency or life-threatening condition, you may be redirected to other healthcare services.

“Our colleagues are working hard to prioritise patients based on their clinical need and move patients to the right place for them as soon as possible."

Other healthcare services:

NHS 111

Urgent Treatment Centre at the Cumberland centre

Minor Injury Units at Kingsbridge and Tavistock

Local pharmacies

Contact your GP

Ann James, Chief Executive at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, said: “Our Emergency Department is there for life-threatening conditions and real emergencies.

"If you can use other services, such as NHS 111, pharmacy or your GP, please do so. If you do come to the Emergency Department and it is not an emergency or a life-threatening condition, then you may be redirected.

“It’s really important we make sure that the sickest patients are prioritised and that we keep our services flowing for those who are in greatest need.

"We ask that at this time unless you are carer or the patient that is coming to the hospital is particularly distressed, that those who accompany patients not to come into the Emergency Department as we need the seating spaces for patients to sit down and be comfortable.

“We ask that patients, visitors and families be kind to one another and continue to treat staff with respect during this extremely busy period.”