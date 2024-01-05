Passengers hoping to travel by train in the West Country are being warned to expect delays and cancellations due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

National Rail has said there is "major disruption to Great Western Railway (GWR) services" across the region on Friday 5 January.

The train operator has urged people to check before they travel and said a serious flooding incident happened near Reading on Thursday 4 January.

This led to police taking control of the line, leaving staff and trains in the wrong places to operate services.

GWR has warned that there will be "short-notice cancellations and a reduced level of service" throughout the day.

GWR has apologised for the disruption and says customers' tickets will be accepted on Cross Country, South Western Railway, Southern Railway and Transport for Wales services until further notice, as well as the London Underground and Thameslink in London.

Travel tickets for 5 January will also be valid for 6 January.

South Western Railway (SWR) has also had to cancel some trains due to a landslip at Crewkerne.

Routes affected:

No trains are running between Exeter St Davids and Yeovil Junction.

This is due to a landslip at Crewkerne, which has blocked all lines. SWR has said that "passengers should not travel between these stations as journeys cannot be guaranteed".

The train operator has also said that services between London Waterloo and Exeter St Davids will now be between London Waterloo and Yeovil Junction in both directions.

SWR has said they are "very sorry" for the disruption.

The line between Reading and Taunton is closed due to flooding.

Trains may be cancelled or delayed along this route, according to GWR. It also adds that they may be diverted via Bristol Temple Meads and that this will continue throughout Friday.

The line between Liskeard and Looe has reopened but some disruption is still expected.

The route was suspended for several days due to flooding between Causeland and Sandplace caused by high tide and heavy rainfall.

The line between Bristol Parkway and Swindon remains shut.

This is due to the lines flooding near Chipping Sodbury. GWR is warning this could lead to services between these two stations being cancelled, or delayed by up to 40 minutes, and this will last throughout the day.

The line between Gloucester and Lydney is blocked.

Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 35 minutes or diverted, according to National Rail.

Crosscountry has said tickets will be accepted on GWR and Transport for Wales services at no extra cost.

Disruption is expected until 1pm.