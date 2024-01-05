Two teenagers found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old have been jailed for a total of 31 years.

Owen Dunn died from a single stab wound in Swindon on 4 December in 2022.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and 18-year-old Tyler Hunt were both convicted of Dunn's murder at Bristol Crown Court on 30 November.

Hunt, of Park South, was sentenced to a minimum term of 19 years behind bars, while the 15-year-old was sentenced to 12 years.

Tyler Hunt, 18, is one of the two teenagers found guilty of Owen Dunn's murder. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

In a victim impact statement, Owen Dunn's family said his death had "changed their lives forever".

"We lost a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew and a friend", they said.

"We mourn the loss of witnessing his milestones, turning 21, 30, 50, getting married, experiencing parenthood or gaining his independence.

Owen Dunn, 18, was killed in December 2022. Credit: Gofundme/Lauren Page

"Owen will never see his brother start a family, his mum reach 50 or have a drink with his cousin for his 18th.

"His absence during his own 20th birthday, Christmas and his father’s 50th celebration intensifies our heartache.

"Owen was a beloved figure in the Penhill community in Swindon, cherished by his close-knit group of friends who considered him family.

"He found immense joy in the company of loved ones, friends, and his cherished dog, Jazz.

"Owen had an incredible knack for bringing smiles to people's faces and was a dependable, friendly confidant.

A community was left in shock following the death of the teenager.

"Throughout his childhood, he enjoyed laughter, mischief, and countless treasured moments shared with his diverse group of friends, some of whom he had known for over a decade.

"Owen is greatly missed by each and every one of our family and also by his friends. He has left a huge hole in our lives but his memory will live on.

"Our house is quiet, the absence of Owen’s laughter and smiles echoes through our home.

"We await his return, only to face the heartbreaking reality that he will not be coming home and having to bid him a final farewell.

Owen Dunn was stabbed in Mazurek Way in the town, where he was cycling to see his girlfriend.

The court heard Mr Dunn was carrying a weapon, which was later found by paramedics.

Detective chief inspector Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team at Wiltshire Police said: "This case was shocking and challenging for everyone involved.

"We've got young people including Owen, who lost his life, young offenders who now have to serve life imprisonment, and we've got young witnesses, who have seen things that most of us have never seen before.

"This case is a sobering example of the real dangers of young people carrying knives. Sadly we are seeing a lot of cases involving young people picking them up.

"A lot of them tell us they do it to defend themselves, but if you're already thinking about it in that way you're already thinking about using the knife, that's where the danger lies.

"If you then use it you risk killing someone or causing serious injury."

