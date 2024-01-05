Plymouth Argyle announce Ian Foster as new head coach

Plymouth Argyle have announced Ian Foster as the club's new head coach.

The Championship club appointed the 47-year-old this evening, Tuesday 5 January, following the departure of Steven Schumacher to league rival Stoke City.

Foster joins Argyle following a spell as an assistant coach for Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Professional League.

He led England U19s to the European Championship title in 2022 and was in the coaching setup when England won the U17 World Cup winners in 2017 alongside current Argyle defender Lewis Gibson.

He has also managed England's U20 side and served as assistant coach in the England women's set-up.

Ian Foster, Plymouth Argyle's head coach Credit: Plymouth Argyle

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Director of Football Neil Dewsnip - who has been taking charge of the first team in the interim - labelled Foster as a "terrific coach".

He said: "From what I remember of Ian he's an outstanding coach, he's an outstanding human being.

"He's somebody that I would've thought had the potential to be an extremely good head coach one day and when his opportunity comes I'm sure he'll be successful."

Chairman Simon Hallett echoed the sentiments following the appointment and said: "I am thrilled to welcome a coach of Ian’s calibre to Plymouth Argyle as our new Head Coach.

"He was the perfect candidate to lead our great football club forward as we embark on our next five-year mission.

"Ian showed a passion and knowledge for the club throughout the interview process, and showcased in some detail how he sees the best way to take forward our exciting and dynamic young squad.

"Having worked with some of the best players this country has produced, he has a passion for developing young footballers, as well as playing expansive, attacking football which fits perfectly with how we want the club to progress.

"I am excited to see how he takes the team forward and very much welcome him to Plymouth Argyle."

He takes over the Championship club with the team sitting 18th and without a win in their last four.

As a former striker, Foster's playing career is best known for two spells at Kidderminster.

He also guided Irish club Dundalk to the Europa League in 2010 before being part of the coaching staff for Coventry and Portsmouth.