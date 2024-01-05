Somerset trainer rescues horses from flooded stables 

Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the horses were rescued (credit: Paul Nicholls).

Horses were rescued from flooding in Somerset by Champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

Paul is based in Ditcheat, an area currently experiencing flooding due to heavy rainfall.

On Thursday 4 January as rain persisted and water levels continued to rise, the stables had to be evacuated.

“The whole yard was flooded", Paul said.

"Six of the stables were up to about four foot in water so the horses were floating around in bedding and shaving and hay and god knows what else.”

The horses were moved to fresh stables on drier land.