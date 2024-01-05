Wiltshire murder probe: Woman arrested after death of man in quiet village
A murder investigation has been launched in a Wiltshire village after the death of a man.
At around 3pm on Thursday 4 January, officers from Wiltshire Police received reports of a man in his 50s being found with serious injuries inside a property in Thorne Close, Coombe Bissett.
Officers and emergency services attended the scene but the man died at the scene. His family have been informed.
Awoman in her 40s has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. She has been taken into custody for questioning.
A scene cordon remains in place at the property while officers continue to investigate the circumstances around the man's death.