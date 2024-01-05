A murder investigation has been launched in a Wiltshire village after the death of a man.

At around 3pm on Thursday 4 January, officers from Wiltshire Police received reports of a man in his 50s being found with serious injuries inside a property in Thorne Close, Coombe Bissett.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene but the man died at the scene. His family have been informed.

A woman in her 40s has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. She has been taken into custody for questioning.

A scene cordon remains in place at the property while officers continue to investigate the circumstances around the man's death.