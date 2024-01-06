Play Brightcove video

Watch Jacquie Bird's report here

A doctor from India has been called the "Christmas Fairy" after travelling to the UK to cover shifts at Derriford Hospital over the festive period.

Dr Sumesh Damodharan usually works as a Endocrinology and General Medicine Consultant at a hospital in Coimbatore in India.

For the last 11 years, he has flown over to Plymouth to provide cover for 18 days over Christmas.

He said: “This is the time everyone is with their families. They’re under extreme pressure in the NHS during this time. I thought that would be the best time to come.”

Dr Suresh Damodharan usually works at a hospital in Coimbatore in India. Credit: ITV News

David Brown, from University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, said: “Suresh particularly is one the back bones of our medical service over the Christmas period.

“Undoubtedly that does allow some of the people who’ve been working hard all year to get additional time with their families.”

Despite the hard work, Suresh does manage to fit in a Christmas Dinner - and in all his years of festive duties, he’s never not been invited over for dinner.

Dr Damodharan said: “That tells you the friendliness of people - entering into somebody’s house with family around - as a foreigner, such a nice feeling.”

He's on his way back home now for a belated celebration with his own family. But rest assured he will be back next year.