A pensioner has died after being assaulted in a Devon village pub.

The 76-year-old man sustained serious arm and chest injuries after being involved in a fight with another man at The Park Inn on Sunday 17 December.

The victim, from Torquay, was taken to Torbay District Hospital where he died on the evening of 22 December.

A man in his 70s from Kingskerswell was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

He has been released on bail until 22 March 2024.

The pair are believed known to each other.

Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in the pub beer garden around 8.20pm.

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The investigation team would be keen to speak to any members of the public who may have witnessed events leading up to the incident or may have any information which may assist their ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information can report it to Devon and Cornwall Police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 50230330185.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via the charity’s website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by telephone on 0800 555 111.