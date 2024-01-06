New police station coming to Bath in response to community feedback

People in Bath have called for more visible policing, so a new police station is coming to the city.

The office of the police and crime commissioner for Avon and Somerset has announced plans to open a new police station for Bath.

This follows community feedback asking for policing to be more visible.

The new station, Plymouth House, will be based in Monmouth Street and is scheduled to open Autumn 2025. Work is expected to start later this year.

The premises will replace current bases at Redbridge House on Lower Bristol Road and the One Stop Shop in Lewis House, Manvers Street, where the Bath police team has been co-located within the city’s council offices.

Mark Shelford, police and crime commissioner for Avon and Somerset, said: “I’m very pleased to be able to announce this for Bath.

"It’s vital that policing is visible in all our communities and Bath as a key city in our region which also attracts over six million visitors each year needs to maintain a strong and robust local community policing team who are easily accessible to the public.

“This new station will provide reassurance to residents and businesses in the area as part of our commitment to delivering an efficient and effective police force for everyone in Avon and Somerset. I’m looking forward to its opening next year.”

Sarah Crew, chief constable for Avon and Somerset Police said: “This is a move our staff and our community have been asking for, and I’m delighted to be delivering it for them.

“The feedback we've received is that our teams work most effectively when they are together day to day and under one roof.

"Plymouth House will allow the Bath Neighbourhood Policing and Response teams to work together and be joined by some of our specialist teams such as intel.

“We will also have opportunities at this new base for cross agency working, which will include working with Bath & North East Somerset Council and the Violence Reduction Units.

"I know that the community also want a visible policing presence in the heart of the city. Plymouth House will be designed sustainably, with quality facilities suitable for modern and future ways of working, and staff wellbeing at the core of the plans.”