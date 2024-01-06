Tributes to teenage 'cheeky chappy' who died in car crash near Swindon

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died in a car crash near Swindon.

Jamie Donnelly died on Tuesday 2 January when the Vauxhall Astra he was in collided with the roundabout at junction 15 for the M4.

His family said: “Our precious Jamie has been taken from us far too soon. He was a cheeky chappy, a very talented football player and an all-round sports man.

“He had such an infectious laugh and knew how to light up a room. He had the best sense of humour and had anyone who met him in fits of laughter.

“Jamie was also one of the kindest, sweetest boys. He was very popular and never forgot anyone he met and vice versa – he left a lasting impression on anyone who met him.

“Jamie was adventurous and loved his family holidays, kayaking, caving, go karting and the occasional water parks!

“Our family dog Buddy will miss Jamie playing with him and giving him all his attention.

“Jamie will be sorely missed by all of his family and close friends.”

A public GoFundMe page set up following his death but his family has clarified it was not set up by them or any close friends.

They said: “We do not need the money for the funeral and we hope that the money can be used for something positive in the future.

“We would urge as a family that any future donations be stopped whilst we consider the most suitable charity we would like to donate to.

“We would like to publicly appeal for any speculation about the collision and ongoing investigation to stop with immediate effect. We are trying to grieve as a family and unwanted comments on social media are having a negative impact on all of us."

This comes as it was revealed by Wiltshire Police that the crash happened after a police car chase.

Wiltshire Police said: "As is protocol, we have referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who will be independently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"As such, we are unable to comment further on this element at this time."

The family said: “We are aware that a lot of Jamie’s friends will want to pay their respects and we are happy for you to attend the funeral when we have the date confirmed.

“However, we will be holding a small intimate private wake for family and very close friends. We would appreciate that unless you are invited by Jamie’s parents you do not attend the wake.

“We would like to thank Jamie’s friends who have set up a vigil on the bench at St Andrews Ridge. We have been to see it and we appreciate the flowers, cards and balloons.

“We respectfully ask for time and space from everyone so we can grieve as a family at the most difficult time of our lives.”

Please note that formal identification has yet to conclude .