People are being urged not to bathe in the water at a beach in Cornwall due to a "pollution incident".

The Environment Agency (EA) is investigating an agriculture pollution issue that has affected Perranporth Beach and the surrounding river catchment.

The agency says it will continue to assess the impact and scale of what has happened and will be monitoring and testing the area.

It says it is "likely" that water quality at the beach will be affected.

People are being urged to report sightings of fish in distress.