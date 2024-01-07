Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report.

The chief executive of Cornwall's Chamber of Commerce has urged people to "get out" and support local businesses this month (January).

Kim Conchie said he believed January would be a "difficult period" for the hospitality sector, with trends like "dry January" persuading more people to stay at home.

"Perhaps people should get out a bit more and make sure that they are enjoying themselves," he added.

It follows a strong Christmas for the Driftwood Spars, in St Agnes, on the North Cornwall coast. Lisa Bandeira, the bar manager, said people were "venturing out a bit more".

"It's definitely got a lot better in this last year."

While many seaside businesses close over the winter, the Driftwood Spars prides itself on staying open to support the local community through the off season.

Lisa added: "The winter months are about making it warm, making it cosy. The ambience, the way you set it, it's all about the feeling and the atmosphere you put in.

"This is quite a community based village so you've got a lot of regulars and locals who live here who are massively supportive. Everybody kind of pitches in and helps out really."

But other pubs in Cornwall haven't been as lucky. On New Year's Eve, the London Inn at Kilkhampton served its final pint. In a Facebook post, staff said they "could not carry on" in the current economic climate.