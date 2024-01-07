Train services from Bristol to London Paddington are severely disrupted on Sunday 7 January.

It comes as thousands of fans make their way to the capital as West Ham host Bristol City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Passengers are facing long delays heading to London Paddington due to an electrical fault.

A spokesperson from GWR shared on social media:

"Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between London Paddington and Reading, some lines are blocked."Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 10:45."

The travel provider is encouraging passengers to check their route before they travel.

It comes as flooding and heavy rain have caused delays and cancellations to train services in the region over the last few days.

Flooding at Chipping Sodbury Credit: Great Western Railway

Pictures showed the line near Chipping Sodbury submerged following heavy rain.