"Sentimental" jewellery and cash have been stolen during a burglary in broad daylight at a property in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police said three people broke into a house on Windsor Road while the owners were away and searched the house before making off with jewellery and cash.

The force said the incident happened at approximately 1.45pm on December 13.

Officers believe they then got into a dark-coloured SUV, which had five people inside, and left in the direction of Coate Water roundabout.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The incident happened in the daylight and a number of vehicles would have passed the address at the time.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cams which could have footage of the suspects, or anyone with information.

"We have also released images of the three people we would like to speak to in connection with the incident."