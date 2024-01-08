Police are investigating reports that a pet alpaca and her unborn baby were killed by hounds on New Year's Day.

Ruby the alpaca was also nursing another baby, who escaped, and she died shortly after the attack. Her owners Lucy and Nick say they are devastated.

“The poor girl must have been terrified", Lucy Aylett said.

"She was badly savaged around her hind quarters and died of her wounds shortly after the attack. It would have been an agonising death.

“She was pregnant and her unborn baby died as well. Luckily the cria (baby alpaca) she was nursing managed to escape.”

Nick Stringer with Lucy Aylett and their alpacas Credit: Rosebud Alpacas

Lucy, 50, and her husband Nick Stringer, 59, run Rosebud Alpacas from a remote smallholding near South Molton in North Devon.

She said: "On New Year's Day we received a call from the chairman of the Tiverton Stag Hunt to say his hounds had attacked our alpaca and that the vet needed to euthanise her.

"Ruby died from her injuries whilst we were on the phone."

They hold regular yoga classes in the same field as the alpacas and students can meditate with the animals. They were the original "alpaca yoga" centre and have featured in newspapers and on TV.

“Ruby was a lovely girl and a beloved pet” added Lucy. “Nothing can bring Ruby back.

“It was very traumatic. I was shocked and angry and Lucy was crying. We still can't believe it has happened.”

Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed it is investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that we are aware of an incident on 1 January of an alpaca allegedly being killed by dogs, and we are investigating."

ITV News has contacted Tiverton Staghounds for comment.