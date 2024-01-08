A former professional rugby player has completed a skydive while carrying a rugby ball to raise money for charity.

Ex-Bath Rugby player Iestyn Lewis jumped out of a helicopter from 24,000 feet, just below Mount Everest in the Himalayas, while clutching a Bath Rugby ball.

A special harness was created to allow him to hold onto the rugby ball while tumbling through the air at 180mph in minus 30 degrees.

He completed the challenge to raise money for the Bath Rugby Foundation, a charity which supports disadvantaged children in Somerset, and has already raised more than £24,000.

Mr Lewis is hoping to raise £29,031.69 for the Bath Rugby Foundation.

Mr Lewis, who already completed one skydive but vowed never to do another, said the experience was "frightening but exhilarating."

"Fear took over as I was 24,000 feet up, but I knew there was only one way down," he said.

"Tumbling through the skies at up to 180mph and at a temperature of minus 30 degrees, unsurprising made me lose my bearings and I couldn't hear a thing, but once I'd settled into the experience, I was able to witness the most amazing views."

Each year, the Bath Rugby Foundation works with around 4,000 children and young people using sports to boost their self-esteem and improve their confidence.

Mr Lewis launched himself out of a helicopter in freezing Himalayan conditions close to Mount Everest.

Helen Coury, Head of Fundraising from the Bath Rugby Foundation, said the charity is "truly honoured" by Mr Lewis' fundraising efforts.

"We couldn't believe it when Iestyn told us what he was planning," Ms Coury said.

She added: "We're delighted to have Iestyn back in one piece and want to thank him for his outstanding fundraising efforts for our cause.

"The money raised will go such a long way to helping the most vulnerable in our city and surrounding areas."

In total, Mr Lewis is hoping to raise £29,031.69 — the height of Mount Everest in feet – for the charity.