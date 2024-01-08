A trio from Exeter who experienced homelessness are now helping to set up community cafés.

Dan Martins, Rebecca Harrison and Nathan O’Connor are all former residents of Bournemouth Churches Housing Association’s (BCHA) resettlement project, Gabriel House, in Smythen Street.

Gabriel House offers a stabilising ‘first stop’ for those who have been through traumatic experiences as well as homelessness and often rough sleeping, and supports people to go on to live meaningful lives.

Dan arrived at Gabriel House having overcome issues with alcohol and substance misuse and being housed in numerous B&Bs.

Rebecca had lived in temporary accommodation and was also street homeless following mental health struggles.

Nathan lived at Gabriel House for four months after losing his job and the staff accommodation which went with it.

The trio became active members of the BCHA customer steering group and helped create an exciting hub, healthy eating café and meeting place inside the building.

They wanted to share the Gabriel House ethos with more people who were struggling with poverty and loneliness.

Rebecca said: “Gabriel House is a haven where we have all found safety and acceptance. But we know only too well that there are people all across Exeter who might not be homeless, but who are still struggling with poverty and loneliness.

“We had heard how another BCHA resident in Swanage in Dorset had set up a community café, so we decided to set up one of our own, where people could come, get warm, enjoy a sandwich or toastie and a hot drink, and meet and chat to other people.”

The café is at St David’s Church and operates every Wednesday from 10am-1pm.

Café visitor Alan said: “I like the café as I know what it’s like when you’ve got no money and you need a safe place to talk to others and get some cheap food. Helping each other is the only way to go.”

Dan said: “The feedback from people attending has been really positive.”

Rebecca said: “People say it’s very welcoming and you can see the smiles on their faces when they come in.”

Nathan, who is enjoying preparing food for the customers, said: “It helps me with my recovery and it’s also nice to give back to and meet people from the local community.”

Following the success of their own community café, the trio now visit other BCHA projects to speak to residents and former residents.

Rebecca said: “People seem really enthusiastic and have had lots of questions. It will be great if our café results in even more being set up.

“There is such a need for community togetherness out there right now and we are just thrilled to be helping to spread some joy.”