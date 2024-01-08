Play Brightcove video

Watch: The project aims to alleviate what National Highways calls a "notorious bottleneck" in the Cotswolds.

A major road is set to close overnight for several weeks as work on a "missing link" project continues.

The A417 between the Air Balloon roundabout and the A46 Brockworth junction will be closed in both directions on weeknights between 9pm and 6am, from Monday 8 January to Friday 2 February.

National Highways said the closures are being put in place so engineers can widen a section of the carriageway.

It added the work is "crucial to keeping the traffic moving and minimising disruption" in the second phase of construction.

An approved diversion route will be in place via the A46, A40, A435 and A436. Credit: National Highways

Motorists will be diverted via the A46, A40, A435 and A436 while the work is carried out, which has been approved by Gloucestershire County Council.

The project, known as the 'Missing Link', was given the green light in November 2022.

The work is expected to cost £460 million and is aimed to tackle what National Highways calls a "notorious bottleneck" in the Cotswolds.

A stretch of the A436 and the top of Leckhampton Hill will also be closed for a full weekend from 9pm on Friday 19 January until 6am on Monday 22 January as part of the works.

The closure will allow engineers to create a new site entrance off the A436, giving easy access for site vehicles and heavy goods vehicles making deliveries.

National Highways said the new entrance has been "carefully located" to help reduce congestion during the construction phase of the project.

Traffic will be diverted via the A46, A40, A435 and A436 for the duration of the road closure.