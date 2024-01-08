After torrential rain and flooding in many parts of the South West last week, the region is now preparing for a cold snap.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and small amounts of snow.

The weather alert will be in place from 3pm on Monday 8 January until 3am on Tuesday 9 January.

Meteorologists are warning the conditions could lead to slippery surfaces and that people should take caution while travelling.

It comes as an amber health alert for cold weather is in place for the South West until Friday.

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office, means “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.

"Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65 it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom, in the coming days."