A woman has died after being hit by a bus in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a Plymouth City Bus on Western Approach, at around 6.20pm on Sunday 7 January.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Officers said enquiries are ongoing to locate next of kin.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out at the scene.

Police said a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. He has since been released on bail.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

They would especially like to speak with passengers who were on the bus and to the driver of a Ford Fiesta who may have seen the crash.

They are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.