A BMW was abandoned after it crashed into a central reservation in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to the scene of the collision in Cricklade Road at around 3am on Boxing Day.

When officers arrived they found the smashed up car, but no driver or passengers inside.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the collision and has since been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

They are asking anyone who can help with their enquiries to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230136474.