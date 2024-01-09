A police dog helped track down a dangerous driver who hid in woodland after being chased by officers.

Byron Lucas-Parsons, 23 and of Goddard Road in Pewsey, was spotted by Wiltshire Police speeding through the High Street with no lights on, despite it being dark.

A police chase ensued until Lucas-Parsons stopped the car, and ran towards woodland where he then hid.

Police gog Conan managed to track Lucas-Parsons down, who admitted he was the driver.

Lucas-Parsons was given a suspended 24-week prison sentence for drug driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

PC Ben Greening said: "Lucas-Parsons did everything in his power to evade police, driving off at speed despite officers requesting him to stop and then running away from police.

"It was down to the great work by PD Conan and his handler that we located him in his hiding place.

"Drug driving is one of our fatal five offences because we know it hugely increases your risk of a crash.

"It is extremely fortunate that nobody was injured or worse killed as a result of Lucas-Parsons’ selfish and mindless actions.

"If a driver kills someone while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can be charged with causing death by careless driving and the maximum penalty is life imprisonment."