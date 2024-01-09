Play Brightcove video

Choreography from a DJ and dancer in Bristol has featured in the new Chicken Run film on Netflix.

Levanna McLean, who runs the Northern Soul Club in Bristol, was approached by Aardman Studio which needed a dance routine choreographed for one of the main characters - Rocky.

She was invited into the studio, told the scene set up for Rocky, and then left to choreograph some moves.

Through the magic of making animated movies, Levanna’s routine was then turned into a scene in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

In the scene, Rocky dances in front of other characters to Last Night by The Marquees. Credit: Netflix

Levanna said: "Choreographing for Rocky...what an opportunity. In the first film he was my favourite character so I was well up for it.

"I love his cheeky personality, I see a bit of myself in Rocky."

She said they played her the song, told her to vision of the scene, and then told her to get to work.

Levanna said: "It was very freestyle, it was very in the moment. They did give me free-reign with it, they trusted me with it."