Ian Foster was appointed Head Coach of Plymouth Argyle on Friday 5 January, ITV News' Jacquie Bird reports

Plymouth Argyle's new head coach has started as he means to go on - with a win and announcing the signing of a new player.

Ian Foster hit the ground running after being confirmed as the new boss at Argyle on the touchline for Saturday's (6 January) FA Cup win over Sutton United.

Fozzy told ITV News that he'd only decided that morning that that was what he would do.

He said: "I just felt it was too good an opportunity to turn down, to be in the dressing room with them, give them a couple of insights of just what I'd be expecting."

He added that the reaction of the Green Army to his arrival on the pitch before the game had been an incredible moment.

"It was something I'll never forget. It was hairs on the back of the neck moment. It was a sense of pride, something I've worked a long time to earn that type of reaction. I didn't expect it from the crowd.

"I was overwhelmed and I'm just proud that the players put in a performance that matched their effort before the game."

Ashley Phillips Credit: Plymouth Argyle

Foster announced his first signing for the club, England U19 Captain Ashley Phillips. The 18-year-old arrived on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and has already been training with the squad

"He's got Championship experience, last season at Blackburn Rovers, he's been in training with the Tottenham first team all season and we're really glad to have him here," he added.

Foster's wife and son are packing up their belongings in Saudi Arabia, where he was assistant manager to Steven Gerrard.

He said the warm welcome he's received from the Green Army made the decision to come to not-so-warm Plymouth from Saudi an easy one.