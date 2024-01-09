Two men in their 30s have been arrested after two speed cameras were cut down in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said one man from the Falmouth area and another from the Porthleven area, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and are in custody.

Officers have been investigating a spate of incidents where speed cameras have been chopped down, costing thousands of pounds in repairs.

Two static cameras were targeted in Tregolls Road, Truro, and at Perranarworthal.

The speed cameras have been targeted several times in recent months.

The force said they have carried out a number of property searches and have seized several vehicles.

Inspector Tim Evans said: “We continue to urge the community to report any suspicious activity or share information that might help our enquiries.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting 50240001590.

“Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.”