A popular lido in Penzance has been forced to close for the winter season because of 'unprecedented' increases in running costs.

The Jubilee Pool, which is the UK's largest art deco sea water lido, will not reopen until May 2024 when it will welcome swimmers until October.

The team behind the decision posted an update on their website explaining that big and prolonged increases in costs had hit the business hard.

They also said the cost of living crisis meant there were fewer swimmers attending the pool.

The statement online reads: "Jubilee Pool has closed for the winter season until May 2024, when we re-open through to October 2024.

"Significant and sustained increases in energy costs, combined with an unprecedented increase in running costs; last season’s low visitor numbers and the impact of the cost of living crisis on demand means that it is not currently financially feasible for the pool to remain open year round.

"We are doing this to secure the long-term sustainability of our pool, to ensure you can enjoy its facilities, events and activities for years to come.

"We love what we do and cannot wait for you to return for our 2024 season!"

