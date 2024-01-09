A large police cordon has been put up in Torquay's town centre after a serious assault.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday 9 January, when a man in his 30s sustained cuts to his back and head.

He has been taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene and set up a large cordon in the Castle Circus area. Two people have been arrested and are in custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A large police cordon is in place in the Castle Circus area of Torquay following reports of a serious assault in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 9 January).

"Two people have been arrested and are in custody in relation to the incident.

"A man aged in his 30s sustained lacerations to his back and head and has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

"Members of the public can expect to see a large police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

"We do not believe there is any wider risk to the public at this time.

"Lymington Road junction with Castle Circus remains closed until further notice. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 23 of 9 January 2024."