Play Brightcove video

Watch some drone footage of the lido here.

The UK's oldest lido, which recently underwent a £9.3 million restoration, has been forced to close after being submerged by floodwater.

Cleveland Pools, in Bath, has cancelled all swim sessions at the pool until the floodwater subsides.

Several areas in Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Somerset were badly hit following heavy rain during Storm Henk last week.

Cleveland Pools Trust apologised for "any inconvenience caused" by the closure of the Pools and said it is "working hard" to reopen as soon as possible.

The trust added it anticipated the site may occasionally flood due to their position next to the River Avon, and said plans were put in place during the renovation to mitigate the impacts of flooding.

Paul Simons, Chair of Cleveland Pools Trust said, "All services were designed accordingly and set up above anticipated flood levels.

"The site flooded last winter and experience showed that once the river level has dropped the pools will be pumped out, jet washed down, re-filled and then the treatment circulation will recommence.

"This should take a number of days, not weeks."

The Fusion team, who manage the running of the pools, said that swimmers will receive credit for any sessions they lose while they're closed.

They added that a reopening date will be provided as soon as possible.