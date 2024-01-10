Police are appealing for information after a teenager was killed in a crash near Swindon.

Jamie Donnelly, 17, died when the Vauxhall Astra he was in collided with a roundabout on the A419 at junction 15 for the M4 at around 11pm on 2 January.

The crash happened following a police car chase, Wiltshire Police said.

Jamie's family described him as a "cheeky chappy" who left a "lasting impression on anyone who met him."

Paying tribute to him, they said: "He had such an infectious laugh and knew how to light up a room. He had the best sense of humour and had anyone who met him in fits of laughter."

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "We are appealing for anybody who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage from either the A419 roundabout or the M4 to get in touch.

"If you can help, please email us at SCIT@wiltshire.police.org.uk quoting log 361 of January 2," they added.

