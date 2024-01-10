Play Brightcove video

Evacuated residents of Barton House have been told they can move back to their homes in February, once fire safety work is completed.

More than 250 people were forced to leave the 14 storey block in November after a survey suggested there were structural issues with the aging building

But further investigations found those issues were not present as initially feared.

The news has been welcomed by some residents who have either been staying in a Holiday Inn or with family and friends since the evacuation.

M any residents are angry with the way they have been treated and are questioning just how safe Barton House can be.

Resident Yas told ITV News: “It’s too much stress, there’s no answers - all of us are suffering.”

Chantelle said: “You can tell us it’s as safe as possible, but what you’ve done has already traumatised people - you can’t undo that damage.

“You’ve ripped people out of their homes, and they expect people to just go back into it.”

Fatima who was living in the block with her children said: “We don’t feel safe at all, our children are worried, have trauma. Everyone has trauma and anxiety going back in there.”

The residents were told at a meeting on Wednesday 10th January that they should be able to move back into their flats by 23 February once vital safety work is completed which includes:

The installation of a central fire alarm system

Additional fire proofing in 42 flats

Testing for Legionella bacteria

Barton House was evacuated back in November 2023. Credit: ITV News

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: “The evacuation was necessary because of the evidence we had available.

“In today’s meeting we had a representative from Avon Fire and Rescue and they confirmed that the action we took was appropriate and proportionate and we were not taking risks with residents’ lives.

“We didn’t want to do this, we wanted to put the safety of our residents first. We would not take a decision like that, and then move people back into an unsafe building.”

Residents are set to move back by the end of February.