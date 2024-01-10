The first three artists have been confirmed for the big BS3 Live all-day music event taking place at Ashton Gate this summer.

American R&B singer Ne-Yo, English singer Craig David, and garage legend DJ Spoony are three artists that will take to the stage at the South Bristol stadium on Saturday 22 June.

10 acts will perform across two stages for Ashton Gate Presents BS3, with seven names still to be announced.

The 27,000-capacity venue has been host to world-renowned acts in the past, including Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and The Killers.

It is set to be the first time the venue has staged its own live music event.

British singer and songwriter Craig David achieved worldwide attention when his single Fill Me In and debut album Born to Do It topped UK Charts during the summer of 2000, when he was 19 years old.

He has since racked up 20 UK Top 40 singles and seven Top 40 albums and is best known for his songs 7 Days and Walking Away.

Ne-Yo is best known for his songs So Sick and Closer. Credit: PA

Ne-Yo, an American R&B singer and songwriter best known for his tracks So Sick and Closer, has won three Grammy awards. He has also written songs for Rhianna, Beyonce and Usher.

DJ Spoony is known as one of "the original godfathers of UK Garage," and has performed in some of the UK's most prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall.

The DJ will present a garage classical set accompanied by Manchester-based Ignition Orchestra and will be joined by artists So Solid Crew and Shola Ama among others.

UK Garage legend DJ Spoony is another act to be announced. Credit: PA

Jenny Hutchinson, Venue Director at Ashton Gate, said: "Promoting our own show is a massive step for Ashton Gate and it is important to us that we present a line-up fitting of this brand new event, one unlike anything we have ever done at the stadium before."

"We are really excited to see what they bring to Bristol and with another seven artists still to be revealed, Ashton Gate Presents BS3 promises to be an unmissable event for all music fans!"

Tickets for the event, which start at £40 plus booking fee, go on sale at 11am on Friday 11 January.

Pre-registration tickets will go on sale at the same time on Thursday 10 January.