Play Brightcove video

BPM Media footage shows the lorry that became wedged on Vale Street in Bristol.

The driver of an Evri lorry that got stuck on Bristol's steepest street has been suspended while the delivery company investigates the incident.

The Hermes vehicle, which has since rebranded to Evri, blocked Vale Street on Tuesday 9 January after it got wedged against the tarmac at the bottom of the steep hill.

Recovery was underway by 5pm and completed by 6.30pm.

The lorry became wedged on the UK's steepest street. Credit: BPM Media

The lorry was recovered from the street on the evening on 9 January. Credit: BPM Media

In a full statement, an Evri spokesperson said: “The safety of our people and communities around us is a top priority, the driver has been suspended while we investigate what has happened.”

Vale Street is the steepest street in Bristol and all of the UK with an incline of 22 degrees.

It is used for Easter egg rolling competitions in spring.