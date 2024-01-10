Ex-Marine and triple amputee Mark Ormrod says he had a set of his prosthetic legs stolen after his car was broken into overnight.

Sharing the news on his social media page, he wrote: "Not the best start to my day!!! Had my car broken into last night."

The former Marine from Plymouth said a bag full of gym clothes was also taken while his car was parked in a disabled parking pace.

He wrote: "They stole a bag full of sweaty gym cloths, another bag with my JiuJitsu Gi in and what’s really inconvenient is they took a set of my prosthetic legs!

"Despite having three cameras pointing at my car I was told by the staff at the hotel that they couldn’t see any activity as the view to my car was blocked by another car (might be time to reposition those cameras )."The sad thing is to think that someone would break into a car parked in a disabled parking space and steal equipment someone needs to live independently and not even care."