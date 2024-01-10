A Swindon driver who reached speeds of 70mph in a residential area, with four children crammed in the back of the car has been jailed.

Mohammed Yusuf Ali, 25, of Downton Road, Penhill, was driving a Volvo V70 in the town with what appeared to be illegal window tints when he was spotted by police.

When officers signalled for him to pull over, he sped off.

During the pursuit, Ali reached speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph zone, drove through several red traffic lights and forced other road users to swerve out of the way.

He then crashed into a stationary van and pulled into a pub car park in Southbrook Road.

Ali then ran from the vehicle and tried to climb over a fence.

PC Nick Slade of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This pursuit was incredibly dangerous – high speed through a residential area across several busy junctions and through multiple traffic lights, however, when we discovered Ali was carrying four children in the back of the vehicle – one of whom was unrestrained – we were appalled.

"This shows a total disregard for their lives and simply does not bare thinking about what could have happened had other road users not acted quickly in taking evasive action.

"In interview, Ali fully admitted that he put their lives at risk. The children who were put through this upsetting ordeal will undoubtedly suffer some long term effects as a result however, I am extremely pleased that nobody was injured during the incident."

Ali pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and failing to stop following a collision and was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment and given a 36 month driving disqualification when he appeared at Swindon Crown Court on 5 January.