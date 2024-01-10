Three miniature pigs are helping increase attendance levels at a school in Cornwall.

Mini pigs Rusty, Dusty and Oreo have joined a dog, rabbits and rats providing "animal therapy" for children at Carbeile Junior School, in Torpoint.

Head Teacher Pete Hamlyn said the pigs have made a "huge difference" to the children, especially those who have found it harder to come in after the pandemic.

"We've got a number of children who suffer from emotionally-based school avoidance (EBSA), but looking after the pigs has given them something to come in for," he said.

"We're still seeing the remnants of the pandemic in our children, so the more things we can do to make them emotionally resilient, the more likely it is that they will learn."

The children take turns to look after the pigs. Credit: Carbeile Junior School

The children take turns looking after the pigs and mingle with them in the playground at lunchtime.

Mr Hamlyn explained: "Every week, we have a different class who feed them in the morning.

"At lunchtime, the pigs roam free. It's a completely secure site, so while the kids are playing football, they are on the grass running about."

The pigs have even found their way into the school corridors on a few occasions, Mr Hamlyn added.

"I think what's lovely, is that one of our school values is about learning being memorable, so when the pigs come into the corridor, kids remember that and talk about their day with their parents, which could lead them to talk about what they've learnt at school," he said.

Mr Hamlyn said they bought the pigs from Pennywell Farm, a tourist attraction and petting farm in Devon.

He added they decided to get pigs as it was an animal which many of the children had never encountered before.

"When we surveyed the children, we found that there was a really large percentage of children who had never seen a real-life pig before," he said.

"And because they are miniature, they only grow to the size of a spaniel so the children don't feel so overwhelmed by them."

"If you've got the grounds and staff that are enthusiastic to do it, I would wholly recommend it," he added.