A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was left with serious injuries in Torquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police set up a cordon in the Castle Circus area of the town following the incident on 9 January.

The injured man, who is in his 30s, was left with cuts to his back and head and was taken to hospital.

Officers have now charged Katie Rockett, 28, of no fixed abode, with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

She is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 10 January.

A man in his 20s from Torquay, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, remains in police custody.