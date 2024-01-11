A rainbow path in Somerset that was put in place to promote inclusivity has been painted over by vandals.

The 62-metre-long path between Bridge Street and Goodland Gardens in Taunton was opened in 2021. T he path features pride and progress colours, including brown and black, representing ethnic diversity.

Taunton Town Council said it was 'very disappointed' that it had been tarnished with white paint on Wednesday 10 January.

The authority has said it's working with Somerset Council's CCTV team and the police, to establish what happened.

The path is now covered in white paint. Credit: Rebecca Pow

GoCreate Taunton was responsible for installing the path in 2021. It is a Community Interest Company, made up of local artists, aiming to improve the town.

The group has now been informed of the damage, and the council says they are working together to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

In response to the incident, Cllr Tom Deakin, Leader of Taunton Town Council, said: “I was very disappointed to learn of the wilful act of vandalism committed in the early hours of this morning in Goodland Gardens, one of our open spaces.

"More so, given that the nature of the vandalism would suggest that it was motivated by prejudice and intolerance.

"It has been reported to the Police and we have asked the CCTV team at Somerset Council to assist with enquiries.

"We utterly condemn this act, as well as limiting the use of a public space, it undoubtedly has a negative impact on how our LGBTQ residents feel."

The council added: "If you have any information related to this offence, please report to the Police, using this crime reference number AS-20240110-0213."