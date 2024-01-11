An injured driver has been rescued by the fire service, after crashing their car on a country lane in Devon.

According to Newton Abbot Fire Station, they hit a patch of ice, which caused the vehicle to lose traction and roll onto its side.

Police, the Devon Air Ambulance, a fire engine from Torquay, and a land ambulance were also called to the scene.

The driver had injured their arm and they received treatment at the scene.

Newton Abbot fire station said that the crash was believed to have been caused by a build-up of ice following the recent cold weather.

The Devon Air Ambulance was also called to the scene. Credit: Newton Abbot Fire Station

A post on the station's Facebook page said: "One appliance from Newton Abbot fire station, alongside another appliance from Torquay, was mobilised to reports of an RTC (Road Traffic Collision).

"As part of the emergency response, the air ambulance had also been initially requested.

"Whilst on route, the crews were updated, informing them that the vehicle had rolled onto its side and that there was a single occupant confirmed trapped within the vehicle.

"Upon arrival, these reports were confirmed, and crews got to work stabilising the vehicle.

"Between the ambulance service, occupant, and fire crews, the decision was made to assist the casualty out through the window of the vehicle.

"The occupant had unfortunately sustained injuries to their arm during the incident.

"However, they were left in the good care of the ambulance service prior to our departure.

"Crews finished off the incident by ensuring the car was left safe and isolated ahead of the vehicle being recovered.

"This incident was believed to be caused by a build up of ice on the road following the recent cold weather we have experienced."

