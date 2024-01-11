A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being it by a car in Plymouth.

The crash happened at around 4.45pm on Wednesday 10 January on the A386 Outland Road.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the collision involved a Seat Leon Cupra and a man in his 50s who was on foot.

He has been seriously injured and has been taken to Derriford Hospital where he remains. His next of kin have been informed.

A man in his 20s from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He is in police custody.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone with relevant information or dash camera footage to get in touch with them by calling 101 quoting the log number 490 10/01/24.