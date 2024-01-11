Residents have been left "shaken" after the front door of a house in Bristol with several people in it, including children, was set alight in the early hours of the morning.

It happened on Blagrove Crescent in the Hartcliffe area of the city at around 2.40am on Sunday 7 January.

One of the residents smelt smoke and raised the alarm.

Avon and Somerset Police say if this had not happened the result could have been "devastating".

The occupants extinguished the fire before the fire service arrived.

PC David Thorne said: “The outcome could’ve been devastating had one of the residents not smelled smoke and raised the alarm.

“All those at the address have been left shaken by the incident and we’re doing everything we can to find those responsible.

“We’ve already carried out a number of investigative actions, including house-to-house enquiries and a forensic examination of the scene.

“We’re also keen to hear from members of the local community.

“Were you in the Blagrove Crescent area during the early hours of Sunday? Did you witness anyone acting suspiciously?

“Or do you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which captured anything which might be able to help our inquiry?”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224005196, or by completing Avon and Somerset Police's online appeals form.