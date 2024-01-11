New figures have revealed seafood is four times more important to Cornwall’s economy than it is to the UK as a whole.

An independent report commissioned by the Cornish Fish Producers Organisation found that the Cornish seafood sector contributes £174 million to the county’s economy.

It employs around 8 thousand people, meaning for every fisherman at sea in Cornwall there are 15 more jobs on shore.

The study also found Cornwall is home to more seafood restaurants than anywhere else in the country, outside of London.

It says 16% of Cornwall’s table-service restaurants (not including fish and chip shops) specialise in seafood, the highest concentration in the UK outside the capital.

Fresh mackerel Credit: CFPO

Chris Ranford, CEO of the Cornish Fish Producers Organisation, said: “The results of this report are outstanding. We always knew the importance of fishing to Cornwall, but this provides the socio-economic evidence to back it up, inform decision-making and attract strategic investment into the industry.''

“The relationship between fishing, hospitality and tourism is completely unique to Cornwall.

"It’s something we can all be proud of and make sure we’re protecting and enhancing for future generations.”

The report was commissioned to determine the true value of seafood to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Ben Tunnicliffe, Head Chef at The Tolcarne Inn, said: “Without fishing I wouldn’t have a business. Cornish fish has a lovely reputation around the country and abroad but we’re lucky, being able to use it direct as it comes off the boat and that’s what the visitors coming to Cornwall expect to see.”

The research was commissioned by the CFPO following the publication of their Cornish Fishing Strategy in 2021.

Its aim was to refocus the vision for the Cornish seafood industry post Brexit.

Four key areas of action were highlighted; science & sustainability, ports infrastructure, recruitment & retention and communications & marketing.

The CFPO says it hopes the findings from the ‘Value of Seafood to Cornwall’ research will now be used to help inform regional and national decision making, and help drive investment into Cornwall’s seafood sector.