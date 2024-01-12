The body of a man has been recovered from flood water near Langport in Somerset.

Police were called after people spotted the body from a boat. They attended with the fire service and pulled him from the water.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “The body of a man has been recovered from flood water near Langport. Police were called at about 10.10am on Saturday 6 January by witnesses who reported sighting the body from a boat.

“Police and fire crews attended and recovered the deceased, a man in his sixties from Langport. His family have been contacted and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending the outcome of forensic tests following a post-mortem examination.

“Officers are making enquiries on behalf of the coroner and anyone with information which could help to establish what happened is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5224004680.”