A BMW ended up in the front garden of a Bristol property in a "precarious position" after hitting a wall.

The crash happened at around 2.50pm on the afternoon of 11 January in the Fishponds area of the city.

Photographs from the scene show the grey SUV at a 45-degree angle to the pavement resting on two wheels.

There was debris from the crash on the road and two other vehicles appeared to have been damaged in the incident, which witnesses described as having happened "in the blink of an eye".

Both front airbags were deployed on impact with the wall.

In a statement Avon Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Bedminster attended, and on arrival at 15:05, found a collision involving two cars which had left a vehicle in a precarious position against a wall.

"Crews used stabilising equipment to keep the scene safe and put a safety cordon in place."

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 2:50pm on 11 January to a report that a car had collided with a parked vehicle in Ridgeway Road, Bristol.

"Officers attended to support the fire service and closed the road to allow for the recovery of a car which had overturned. No injuries were reported."