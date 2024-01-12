A man from Bristol has been jailed for 18 years for rape and other sexual offences committed against five girls.

Curtis Otley, 20, of Showering Road, Stockwood, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 10 January, having been found guilty in September of 12 offences, including rape, attempted rape and sexual activity with a child, committed between 2020 and 2023.

'I was worried people wouldn't believe me'

Otley’s victims, whose bravery has been praised by officers, said his crimes have had a long-term effect on them.

In a victim statement read out in court, one of the girls said: “I was worried that people wouldn’t believe me and until I heard the verdict this remained a constant worry, hanging over my head – even though I knew that what I was saying had happened.“

“I would say that at my age, most kids don’t go through this stress and are free to enjoy their lives and have fun. I feel like Curtis has taken a large part of this away from me.”

Another said: “I don’t trust anyone at all anymore. I am quite reserved with male friends and find it difficult to let my guard down.”

Speaking on behalf of her daughter, the mother of another of his victims said: “I have talked to her about future relationships with boys and men when she’s older and she said she’s not interested, she feels that boys and men can’t be trusted.”

The investigation was led by the Operation Topaz team which is dedicated to investigating child sexual exploitation and has been supporting the victims.

DS Erika Winbow said: “This case was reliant on both the bravery of the survivors who supported it and also on the compassion and commitment of dedicated childcare professionals within many agencies who gave those children a voice and brought Otley to the forefront of our attention.

“We should thank them all for playing a crucial role in bringing a very dangerous child sex offender to justice.

“Otley is a manipulative and controlling man who threatened his victims for his own gain.

“Child sexual exploitation is something that a victim may not recognise as such until they have been able to fully process and understand what has happened to them.

"For that reason, we are grateful to the commitment of those in our community whose work helps to support these young people and enables victims of serious crime like this to be found.

“The safeguarding of children is everyone’s responsibility. If you think a child is suffering any type of crime, we would urge you to report this.

"There are ways in which your anonymity can be protected and we will treat all information with the utmost sensitivity and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

Sexual abuse support

Reports can be made by calling 101, by visiting the Avon and Somerset Police website or anonymously by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or rape, recent or non-recent, you can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7, 365 days a year.

Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.uk for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.