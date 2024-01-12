Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report.

As the region's NHS continues to face intense winter pressure, today a brand new multi-million pound screening and treatment centre opened at Derriford Hospital.

Senior consultants told ITV West Country they hope the Chestnut Unit, which will see more than 50,000 patients a year with urology problems, could ease the strain on the Emergency Department and provide a model for the future of healthcare in Plymouth.

Malcolm 'Perry' Mason says being diagnosed with prostate cancer left him frightened. Credit: ITV News

Malcolm 'Perry' Mason, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer and successfully treated, said: "It's a one-stop shop, you walk in and you've got everything done in situ rather than having to walk round the hospital, which helps a great deal. The consulting rooms are far superior to what we used to have in the old unit."

Jonathan Garland added: "The way that you're welcomed and the facilities I think they're second to none. Truly impressed."

Urology is a surgical specialty, but until now has never had its own home at Derriford.

The centre was made possible thanks to the tireless work of the Chestnut Appeal, a charity founded at the hospital 25 years ago.

It was officially declared open by chief executive Ann James.

The unit was officially opened by chief executive Ann James. Credit: ITV News

Paul Hunter-Campbell, urology service line director, said: "It's much bigger than our previous footprint, which allows us to be more ambitious with what we can provide here.

"Previously, we would have patients coming back maybe four or five times for investigations and treatments. Now we can do it all in one visit.

"One of the things that we're looking to achieve here is to take pressure off the emergency department by making sure that the patient is seen by the right person in the right place where the right investigations and treatment can be done."