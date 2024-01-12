Play Brightcove video

Two family members have been signed for Plymouth Argyle in the same season.

Cousins Mia and Jack Endacott both signed for Plymouth Argyle this season having gone through the clubs academy systems.

Mia said: “I’ve been at Argyle since I was about eight. I’ve seen it all, the changes and everything. It’s grown massively over the last few years and it’s becoming better and better each year.”

Jack: “I progressed through the ages, got my scholarship when I was 16, did that for two years and then finally this year got my first professional contract.”

This journey through from youth football to the first team, has already seen huge success with home grown keeper Michael Cooper and midfielder Adam Randall. It's their success 19 year old Jack hopes to emulate.

Jack: “If you ask Adam and Mike they say the same, you’ve got some really good coaches here. The training, the games, the way it’s run really is really good. And over the last two - three years it’s really improved, I’ve seen massive change.”

As for Mia, she's been on the radar for years, already in the England pathway and this season, at just 16 she's now graduated from academy football to the women's side. She was player of the match last week and scored as she did in the last FA Cup match here at Home Park.

Mia said: “It’s definitely a big step, for me it’s more of a physical game, tactically I think it’s still massive, I think it’s definitely a big step in the physical area.”

Ryan Perks, Plymouth Argyle Women manager, said: “She’s 16 she’s got lots to learn, lots of hard work to put in still, to keep progressing. She’s got that attitude and dedication to want to improve so yeah, she’s a fantastic talent and we’re really lucky to have her at this football club.”

There's some sporting gene in the Endacott family. Mia's mum, Jack's Auntie Kat is a double Commonwealth Games medallist, so no stranger to success. She's loving it.

Kat said: “I think last year I did 35,000 miles in my car, when you look at it like that you realise how much you travel for football. My parents did it for me, so it’s kind of like a pay back thing - I'll do whatever she wants to do and take her wherever she wants to go because that’s how i know she's going to succeed and be successful in the future.”

These teenagers are certainly something to aspire to, two home-grown athletes, doing Plymouth proud.